Sophie Turner Goes Bridal for Pre-Wedding Celebration With Joe Jonas, Maisie Williams and More

It's almost time for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to say "I do."

The Jonas Brothers band member and the Sansa Stark star were spotted enjoying a pre-wedding celebration in the South of France on Friday.

The bride-to-be wore a white, fitted dress with a square neckline and gold heels. She also slicked her hair back into a bun and painted her nails a light lilac. As for her future groom, he looked sharp in a dark pinstriped suit and white collared shirt. He also sported a pair of bright white shoes and accessorized his look with a watch.

The two were surrounded by several of their family members, including Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas. They were also joined by a few of their friends—including Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who is reportedly in the wedding party.