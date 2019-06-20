Porsha Williams Splits From Dennis McKinley: See More Dramatic Real Housewives Partners

Porsha Williams' love story with Dennis McKinley has taken a turn.

Earlier today, E! News learned that the Real Housewives of Atlanta stars had called it quits nearly eight months after their engagement.

The news came after Porsha unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram—again.

In addition, rumors had circulated that Dennis had cheated on Porsha with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. He would deny those accusations in a statement.

"These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family," he said at the time. "My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action—and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC."