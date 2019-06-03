Peach, please!

Things seem to be heating up in Atlanta, and we're not talking about the June weather. On Monday, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans began to wonder what was going on between Porsha Williams and fiancé Dennis McKinley. As of late, rumors have swirled online that the businessman allegedly had an affair with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward.

Reports of Dennis' alleged infidelity first surfaced on YouTuber Latasha Kebe's channel. However, the man behind The Original Hot Dog Factory tells E! News the blogger's comments couldn't be more "false."

"These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family," he shares with us. "My attempts to ignore this slander have only empowered Latasha Kebe (aka Tasha K.) to create more false accusations. I am currently taking legal action—and am currently being represented by Michael T. Sterling of Dreyer Sterling, LLC.