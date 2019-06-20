Riverdale Season 4 Premiere Is a Tribute to Luke Perry, Possibly "Most Important" Episode Ever

Get the tissues ready, because when Riverdale season four premieres it sure sounds like you're going to need them.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to reveal the season four premiere title and news it will pay tribute to late star Luke Perry.

"Probably the most important episode of Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever," he tweeted. "A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke and Fred."

The title? "In Memoriam."

Perry passed away in March 2019 after suffering a stroke.