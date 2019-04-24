We now know what Luke Perry's final Riverdale scene was, and it was a fairly fitting one.

Fred Andrews, who Perry played from the pilot until his death on March 4, hasn't yet been written off the show, but according to executive producer Roberto Aguirre Sacasa, tonight was the last episode Perry filmed, and his last scene was "a beautiful, true moment between a father and his son," which is fairly accurate.

At the end of last week's episode, Archie's boxing opponent Randy died in the ring, which was distressing for many reasons, as he was also foaming at the mouth at the time. Veronica spent much of tonight's episode trying to prove that it was Elio's drugs that killed Randy, while Archie was racked with guilt anyway. Lucky for him, Fred was there to at least offer him some comfort.