Jim Parsons on Ending The Big Bang Theory: "I Played the S--t Out of That Character"

Some may have wondered how Jim Parsons could walk away from the easy money of The Big Bang Theory, but it sounds like it was simply time for him to move on from Sheldon Cooper.

"I played the s—t out of that character, and some people could have done it longer probably—I don't mean our show, but this relationship with the character," Parsons said in a new interview with Variety for their Power of Pride issue. "But I feel like we really wrung that material for what it was."

12 years is a long time to do any job, but particularly in the entertainment industry.

"No matter how successful you are," he said, "even if you're a huge success in movies, you don't get to check into the same parking space for 12 years. This is not how someone in a creative profession normally gets to behave. Most human beings crave that structure, so I can see how it causes some hurricanes in the heart."