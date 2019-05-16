"You won a Nobel Prize. I slapped Sheldon. A lot of dreams came true today!"

The Big Bang Theory has come to an end, and not since Grey's Anatomy trapped half its characters in a blackout have we had such a strong reaction to an elevator arriving. They fixed it! Just in time!

The hour started with Sheldon and Amy awaiting the call that would tell them if they won the Nobel Prize, with Leonard mostly excited that he had permission to slap Sheldon if he fell asleep. He ended up getting to slap him when he wondered if he was dreaming after he won the Nobel Prize, and it was basically the highlight of his life (until another thing, maybe).

As Amy bought herself a makeover with the cash from the Nobel Prize and reporters started hounding them, Sheldon started to panic over all the changes. It took a tipsy pep talk from Penny to help him out of it, and two months later, he was basically ready to head to Sweden for the award ceremony. But of course he was a bit of an ass about it, even forcing his friends to sit through a lesson about how to behave around Swedish people.