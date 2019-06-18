Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Make Official Debut at WWE's Monday Night Raw

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are taking their romance public!

The Resident actress and the Tony winner, who first sparked romance rumors in the fall of 2018, stepped out for a date night at WWE's Monday Night Raw. Jenna has previously revealed that Steve is a "huge wrestling fan" who got her into the sport. The cute couple documented their fun night out on social media, with Steve noting that it's Jenna's first time at Monday Night Raw.

"Baby's first Raw," he wrote alongside a sweet selfie of the couple.

The duo also posed for a photo in the audience as they enjoyed their night.