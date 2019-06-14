Justin Timberlake Gushes Over Jessica Biel and Son Silas After Award Win

Justin Timberlake gave his wife, Jessica Biel, and their son, Silas, the sweetest shout-out during his acceptance speech at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 50th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York on Thursday.

"To my wife, who is here tonight and who has given me the greatest gift of love," the 10-time Grammy winner said after Timbaland presented him with the Contemporary Icon Award. "Our son is 4 now, and he's dope, too! I've written so many songs because of that that I'm so proud of and I just…I'm extremely humbled. I hope that I can represent this award for all of you."

Earlier in his speech, Timberlake opened up about the songwriting process and what it truly means to him.

"If there is a God, that writing a song and connecting to that meditative moment, that's the closest that I will get to her," he said at one point.

In addition to receiving the award, Timberlake performed his hits "SexyBack," "Cry Me a River" and "Mirrors."