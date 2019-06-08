Inside the Glamorous Life of Taylor Swift's Cats

by Jillian Punwar | Sat., Jun. 8, 2019 4:00 AM
Having Taylor Swift as your owner is just as purrrfect as you would imagine.
As fans know, the Grammy award-winning singer has a huge thing for her cats Dr. Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button. "I have cats. I'm obsessed with them," Taylor told Time. "They're very dignified. They're independent. They're very capable of dealing with their own life."
The 29-year-old is expanding her feline family even more, with the recent addition of Benjamin Button, the cat she met on the set of the "ME!" music video.
Take a look below to find out what the secret life of Taylor's pets is really like.
An Unedited Selfie of T-Swift's Cats Can Literally Get 1.6 million Likes on Instagram:
You know when you take an "effortless" selfie, but, in reality, you actually take 500 pictures and put a filter on 15 of them before finally posting it?
Well, Taylor Swift's cats don't. Meredith doesn't use a filter because she's Taylor Swift's cat and she #wokeuplikethis.
Taylor's Cats Get to Go to Vegas and Meet Paula Abdul:
There's no need for a fake ID when your mom is Taylor Swift!
The "Love Story" singer brought her two furry friends, Olivia and Meredith, along with her to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas and hung out with Paula Abdul before the show.
Her Feline Friends Get to Star in Music Videos:
View this post on Instagram
The first time I met Benji. 😻Check out the behind the scenes video on @youtube.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
As previously mentioned, Taylor adopted her third cat, Benjamin Button, while filming the video alongside Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie, who is also featured on the track.
"Hi, honey. You're beautiful. He's purring!" she exclaims in the video before asking, "Can I have him?"
Taylor's Adorable Pets Get to Master All Her Choreography:
View this post on Instagram
We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
Most people would say you at least need opposable thumbs to dance on tour alongside one of the biggest pop stars of our generation, but haters gonna hate hate hate hate hate.
When you have moves like Meredith, you just shake it off.
One of Her Cats Even Gets Personalized Jewelry:
View this post on Instagram
Olivia just realized I’m wearing earrings of her face.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
Designing custom jewelry takes passion, experience or just the privilege of being one of Taylor Swift's cute cats.
Where can we get earrings with Olivia's face on them?
As One of T-Swift's Cats, You Get to Just Like... Chill:
View this post on Instagram
Waiting for #reputation like...
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on
Beach house in Malibu? Check.
Living with a worldwide superstar means jetting off to another country every weekend, or taking some much needed time off to relax by your own private beach.
To see how other furry friends live, check out The Secret Life of Pets 2 in theaters now!
