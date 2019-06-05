Inside Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Festive Bachelor and Bachelorette Party in Miami

Instagram
Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and many members of the Vanderpump Rules cast are living their best lives in Miami this week.
Jax and Brittany are set to say "I do" on June 29 in Lexington, Ky. and the almost-newlyweds decided to ring in their wedding month with a joint bachelor/bachelorette party in one of the best cities for that: Miami.
The happy couple was joined by some of their close friends, including Stassi Shroeder, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Peter Madrigal and Lala Kent. All of the attendees have posted photos and videos from the festive weekend, where some of their activities include boating around Miami and partying it up at nightclubs.
There also seems to be a nautical theme going, which is appropriate given the city they're in. On Tuesday night, the women all dressed up in bridal-looking gear and danced and sang their hearts out while out at a club.
Jax and Brittany's bachelor and bachelorette party is anything but boring!
A source gave E! News some details about the big get-together in the 305.
"All of the ladies and guys have been doing group activities together and are having a blast," the source tells us.
The group activities are playing a big part because a "majority of the weekend will consist of everyone together."
Kabik Photo Group
Everyone was together for their "boat excursion" on Tuesday, which featured lots of PDA between Stassi and her boyfriend Beau Clark as well as Katie and Tom. The source explains, "Everyone's really hyping [Jax and Brittany] up and putting the focus on them."
While on the boat, "Stassi and Katie were dancing to the music while taking selfies. Scheana was mingling with everyone."
Additionally, the two Toms and Beau "have really been the life of the party."
As for the bride-to-be, she "wanted to make sure everyone took a lot of cute photos and was so happy that everyone could make it. She kept saying this was her dream bachelorette party."
The insider says they were "on a boat for several hours" but then headed back to their hotel to "get ready for dinner."
The fun will continue as the group is "doing another club night at LIV and will be together."
Jax and Brittany's bachelor/bachelorette party comes a little less than two months after Brittany's Gatsby-themed bridal shower, which took place in Kentucky. That weekend also consisted of a "mini bachelorette" party with the main event being the Miami get-together.
What makes Jax and Brittany's party in Miami even more special is that it's almost one year to the day that they got engaged. Brittany announced the happy news on Instagram on June 7. She posted a picture of her diamond sparkler and wrote, "Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can't wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now."
Jax revealed he used the money that his late father left him to pay for the ring.
Take look at the photos below to see how Jax, Brittany and their Vanderpump friends are all celebrating this week.
Congrats on the upcoming wedding!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM