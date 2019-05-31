Lady Gaga Maintains Poker Face After Nearly Falling During Performance

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., May. 31, 2019 4:09 PM

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gagais proving her prowess as a performer.

The singer maintained her "Poker Face" during a recent performance in Las Vegas, where the 33-year-old singer nearly fell from a raised platform. In video captured by fans, the singer is seen dressed in a silver, futuristic-looking ensemble. The actress sits atop an apparatus that resembled a robot while singing "Judas." However, as she reached for the hand of her backup dancer, Lady Gaga perilously slid down, before making a rough landing in the arms of the two males. Phew!

Fans commented on the video to express their sweet relief over her safety, especially considering her previous hip injuries. One user commented, "Thanks to the dancers who had her back (and hip!)"

Other fans, however, took to the comments section to speculate about the cause of the fall. It seems that some conspiracy theorists think that "Judas" is to blame for the singer's near accident.

Watch

Lady Gaga's Epic Entrance at 2019 Met Gala Red Carpet

According to the super sleuths, this isn't the first time the star has had an accident while performing the hit song. In 2012, Lady Gaga was whacked in the head by a pole, which unfortunately caused a minor concussion. At the time, she told the crowd, "I want to apologize. I did hit my head and I think I may have a concussion but don't you worry I will finish this show." 

Other people point fingers at her song "Scheiße" as the culprit considering she once cancelled her Born This Way tour after a bad injury during a show in Montreal. 

We may never know the truth, but one thing is for certain: Gaga is a force to be reckoned with. 

TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Concerts , Apple News , Top Stories

