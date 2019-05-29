Kate Gosselin Is "Beaming With Pride" As Twins Cara and Mady Graduate From High School

Kate Gosselin is one proud mama.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Wednesday to praise her twin daughters Mady Gosselin and Cara Gosselin after their high school graduation. Kate posted two pictures on social media: one with her two daughters after the ceremony as they hold their diplomas and another of just the girls with celebratory cakes in front of them.

Kate gushed about her eldest daughters, who turned 18 in October.

"#Graduation ..this post is a little delayed (mostly due to post graduation exhaustion lol) but I'm still beaming with pride!" she began. "It's hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend ... and are headed off to college in the fall!"

The 44-year-old's post continued, "Where did the time go???? Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places and I can't wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I'm just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom#Graduation #ClassOf2019 #WellDone."