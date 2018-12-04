Jon Gosselin Awarded Custody of His and Kate Gosselin's Son Collin

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 6:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Collin Gosselin

Instagram

Jon Gosselin has been awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of his and Kate Gosselin's 14-year-old son, Collin Gosselin, E! News can confirm.

On Tuesday morning, Jon, 41, appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom for a hearing, where a judge made the custody decision. Kate, 43, was not present in court on Tuesday.

A day prior to the hearing, Us Weekly reports, Kate had requested for the hearing to be postponed, but it was not granted.

Back in October, Jon filed for full legal and physical custody of Collin. The reality exes' son has been at an out-of-state educational program since 2016. 

In early November, Collin visited his dad's home in Reading for the first time in three years. "Collin came up for the weekend," Jon told E! News at the time. "It was his first visit in three years. He stayed with me."

Read

Cheating, Fights and Custody Battles: How Fame Changed Everything For Jon and Kate Gosselin

Collin and Jon posed for a photo together alongside Hannah Gosselin, who has been living with her dad for about a year.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum captioned a photo of the smiling trio, "Had a good weekend visit with Collin at home!"

Jon Gosselin, Collin Gosselin, Son, Christmas Tree, Instagram

Instagram / Jon Gosselin

In late November, the trio spent time together again when they went Christmas tree shopping. They were joined by Jon's girlfriend, Coleen Conrad, as well as her kids, Jesse Conrad and Jordan Conrad.

"Found our tree," Jon captioned the group shot on Instagram. "Let the holidays begin!!!!"

E! News has reached out to Gosselin's rep for comment. The reality TV personality has not commented publicly on the development. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jon Gosselin , Kate Gosselin , Apple News , Top Stories , Legal

Trending Stories

Latest News
Margot Robbie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Reveals the ''Dramatic'' Reason Their Family Christmas Card Tradition Is Over

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cher Show

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West ''Felt Like S--t'' for ''Rude'' Behavior at Broadway Show

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Is the Epitome of Girl Power in New Photo

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Is Festive AF In New Holiday Special Trailer

The Flash

The Flash 100th Ep Ends With Nora Bombshell: What Comes Next?

Drake's 8 Best Moments of 2018

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.