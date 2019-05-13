by Lauren Piester | Mon., May. 13, 2019 3:30 PM
The new Bachelorette can step aside, because Kate Gosselin is also on the hunt for love.
The former star of Jon & Kate Plus Eight and Kate Plus Eight is now starring in Kate Plus Date, a show that chronicles her journey to give love a chance by having her date 10 different guys on two-part dates: one part that's active and fun, and another that's more intimate. As she reminds us in the trailer above, Kate's been single for a decade (since splitting from Jon Gosselin), and she's ready for a partner. Per TLC:
"Throughout the six-part series, viewers will follow Kate's journey as she evolves from reserved and cautious to open and invested. While the first few dates are awkward, even "painful" in Kate's words, she eventually learns to trust the process with the support of her matchmakers and daughters. Mady and Cara don't hold anything back when it comes to advising their mom, but ultimately, Kate has the final say. After being wooed by all ten mystery men, she is faced with the difficult decision of choosing just two guys to take on a second date. The pressure is on. From adventurous and challenging encounters to fun and surprising moments, Kate puts it all out there on display: the good, the bad and the awkward! Throughout the process, she lets her guard down and learns a lot about herself and exactly what it's going to take to find everlasting love."
Kate will be advised by matchmakers, and we'll get commentary from daughters Mady and Cara, which is already the best part of this show if the trailer is anything to go off of.
"She's gonna say something stupid, like 'on a boat, with some wine,'" Mady says of their mom's ideal first date in the trailer, along with a bit of an eye roll. "It's gonna be interesting."
"Interesting" is certainly a word for watching Kate go on a variety of awkward-seeming dates and panic over men kissing her. There's a pottery class, an opera singer, an "I love you," and she even meets a guy's mother, and we definitely get a glimpse of Kate's attempts to talk about the fact that she's got eight kids with some of these men. If they don't already know that going in, that's gonna be quite the surprise.
Mady and Cara both joined their mother on stage for TLC's presentations at the TV Critics Association winter press tour in February.
"We've been nudging her to date for years," Mady said. "We're all, all eight of us, are so glad that she finally is. She deserves to be happy. Everyone deserves to be happy."
Kate Plus Date premieres Monday, June 10 on TLC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?