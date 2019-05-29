Jenelle Evans' Teen Mom Co-Stars React to Ongoing Custody Battle: ''Help Is Out There''

As more light sheds on Jenelle Evans' custody battle and her tumultuous relationship with David Eason, some of her Teen Mom co-stars are breaking their silence on the situation.

For those who haven't been following along, the 27-year-old reality TV star lost temporary custody of her three children—Jace, 9, Kaiser,4, and Ensley, 2—on Tuesday morning.

A source close to Jenelle told E! News, "Jenelle was stunned that the judge did not give her back the kids." Adding, "They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers."

Additionally, Barbara Evans confirmed to us that she currently has custody of Jace and Ensley. "Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first," she said. Moreover, Eason's daughter, Maryssa is under the care of her mother, Whitney Johnson.

With the recent news of the reality TV personality's current situation, her fellow MTV castmates have issued statements to E! News about the whole thing.