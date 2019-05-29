Taron Egerton Shares the Hardest Part About Transforming Into Elton John in Rocketman

Taron Egerton explains he made a huge, erm, "sacrifice" when he transformed into Elton John.

Starring in Rocketman, a musical rendition about the legendary singer's breakthrough years, the 29-year-old British star recalls the special moments he shared with Sir Elton (like reading his personal diary!) and what it was really like to alter his appearance for the role.

Speaking to E! News, Taron admits that while it was "quite exciting" to embody the 72-year-old icon, there was one major part of the hair and makeup process he didn't exactly "relish."

"I can remember the day we first did those things to my hair," he explains of the beauty transformation, which was developed over months. "For the '70s period of the film, we used my own hair in the hope of achieving something very natural. We dyed my hair, we thinned it out and we shaved my hairline up [sighs] further than it already is."