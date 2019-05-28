Jenelle Evans Is ''Stunned'' After She and David Eason Lose Custody of Their 3 Children

Jenelle Evans has temporarily lost custody of all three of her children.

According to a source close to Jenelle, a judge temporarily ruled that the Teen Mom 2 star will not regain custody of her three children Jace, 9, Kaiser,4, and Ensley, 2. "Jenelle was stunned that the judge did not give her back the kids," the insider tells E! News. "They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers."

Barbara Evans confirmed to E! News that she has custody of Jace and Ensley. She adds, "Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first."

As for David Eason's daughter, Maryssa, she remains in custody with her mother Whitney Johnson.

David and Jenelle, along with the children's current caregivers, will return to court next Tuesday to "see what the next steps are as this is a temporary custody decision," the source explains. For the time being, the source shares that the pair will be allowed "one hour once a week of supervised visits.