Mary-Kate Olsen Is a Fierce Competitor At a Madrid Horseback Riding Event

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., May. 17, 2019 11:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mary-Kate Olsen, Madrid-Longines Champions

Samuel de Roman/Getty Image

You're invited to...witness a whole new side of Mary-Kate Olsen.

The Row designer showcased her impressive equestrian skills yesterday during the International Global Champions Tour circuit at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Husband Olivier Sarkozy and twin sister Ashley Olsen supported her from the crowd as the mogul—clad in white pants, black riding boots and a chic black jacket—masterfully jumped over a series of fences with her horse Fatum.

"I was six when I first fell in love and it was with a pony named 4x4," Mary-Kate revealed in her HITS rider profile. "Having horseback riding as an outlet was super important because it allowed me to have another life and outlet outside of work and school."

Photos

The Official Ranking of All of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Movies

She was also able to bring her passion onto the screen. Several of the twins' beloved movies—including How the West Was Fun and It Takes Two—feature the duo riding horseback. (We'll just pretend Michelle Tanner never fell off that horse in Full House.)

And though she briefly stopped riding after high school, the 32-year-old admitted she could not hold herself back for long. "I missed it every day that I wasn't riding," the star continued. "It was the hardest thing to leave and the hardest thing to come back to." 

Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, How The West Was Fun

Youtube

Today, she not only uses the activity as an escape, but also credits it for her success. "It allows me to exist in another world," Mary-Kate added. "[Riding] allows me to practice being accepting, patient, disciplined, compassionate, competitive, and all of those other emotions that are very important to have in your everyday life. Horses teach you a lot about yourself."

Horses also influence her style. "One of The Row's first blazers was inspired by one of my first show jumping coats," she concluded. "My sister and I always think about fit and comfort when designing anything which is important in equestrian clothing as well."

Mary-Kate and her mare Fatum certainly prove it takes two to win(ning London. Er, Madrid).

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mary-Kate Olsen , Ashley Olsen , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashian Sisters' Turks and Caicos Getaway Will Have You Counting Down to Summer

Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat

Constance Wu Isn't the Only One: When TV Stars Bite the Hand That Feeds Them

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal

Watch Meghan Markle's Explosive Call With Estranged Father in Lifetime Movie Promo

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Larissa Wants $1 Million From Colt?!

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends

Happy Anniversary Monica and Chandler: Look Back at Their Friends Romance

Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Gets Matching Stormi Tattoo With Her BFF

Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Recalls Lamar Odom's Overdose and Why She "Paused the Divorce"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.