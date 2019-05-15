Heather Locklear Returns to Rehab 6 Months After Psychiatric Hospitalization

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., May. 15, 2019 7:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Heather Locklear

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Heather Locklear has returned to rehab six months after being placed on a psychiatric hold, multiple outlets report.

According to People, Locklear has been in an undisclosed in-patient facility for about two weeks now. The publication reports it's the same rehab facility as the one she checked into at an earlier time, but she "had left for three days right before Christmas and never gone back."

A source told People that Locklear's "issue is alcohol, pills, and her mental health." 

They said, "She doesn't want anybody to hold her accountable. She has no job, nothing to keep her accountable." Apparently, Locklear's loved ones are "hopeful that this time will be different."

The Melrose Place star was placed on a psychiatric hold in November after her therapist and lawyer reportedly believe she was having a breakdown.

Read

Why Family and Friends Are "Concerned" About Heather Locklear Amid Her "Worst Relapse Yet"

She was hospitalized for a psych evaluation back in June as well reportedly after a family member claimed she threatened to commit suicide.

The source explained to People that the former Hollywood sweetheart doesn't seem to be open to accepting any aid. "She won't take any help from anybody close to her who wants to help her," they said. "Somebody has to take a lead on this, and nobody has any rights here except her parents and they're very old."

A source told E! News in November that Locklear's loved ones were "very concerned" about her well-being. They said, "While in rehab, she made several promises that she would never let this happen to her again but eventually slipped and this being the worst relapse than any of her others."

Locklear's family and friends were "rooting for her" and hoping this time would be different. In September, the 57-year-old had seemed to turn a corner when she returned to social media and posted an uplifting message about recovery.

Since then, most of her Instagram posts have been about her dog or other family members. Her last upload was April 29.

"Addiction is a ferocious and will try to take you down," she penned. "Recovery is the best revenge." 

Heather Locklear

Amanda Edwards/Discovery via Getty Images

However, she left rehab at one point and she "wasn't seeking help after leaving." She attended her now ex-boyfriend Chris Heisser's daughter's wedding in October and was getting lots of support from her own daughter Ava Sambora.

"Her daughter Ava is hopeful and supportive," the source said in November.

According to People, Locklear's ex-husband and Ava's father Richie Sambora "isn't really involved anymore, though he has always been a great supporter."

Locklear and Heisser broke up in January after just under two years together. Their relationship, however, has been turbulent as well.

In February, Locklear was arrested for domestic violence and assaulting a police officer. At the time, police responded to her home and they "conducted an investigation into the original call of the domestic disturbance and determined she had battered her boyfriend." The assaulting a police officer charge occurred because she allegedly "was uncooperative with deputies and battered our deputies."

More details about that evening came to light a few weeks after her arrest. The Ventura County Police said in a warrant obtained by E! News in March, "it appeared that Chris was restraining Heather on the bed. Neither of them was striking each other or appeared to be struggling."

Additionally, the actress apparently "continued to scream that Chris tried to kill her."

She told responding officers, "You f--king deserve your kids to die! You f--king deserve it! And when you find yourself in that position, think of me!"

Locklear checked in a facility after the February incident. She returned to one in June following another incident that involved battery on a police officer and emergency personnel. She reportedly "kicked an EMT" at one point when she was being treated. Police were called to her home because she was reportedly "extremely intoxicated."

Radar Online was the first the break the news about Locklear's most recent rehab treatment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Heather Locklear , Rehab , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Prince Harry Just Made a Major Move to Protect Meghan Markle and Baby Archie's Privacy

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

What Jon Gosselin Really Thinks of Kate's New Dating Show

Blanket Jackson, Prince Jackson

Michael Jackson's Sons Blanket and Prince Launch New YouTube Series

The Bachelorette

A Date Crasher on The Bachelorette? "It's All So Scary," Hannah Says

Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, Supergirl

The CW Reveals 2019 Fall TV Schedule: Batwoman Debuts, Arrow Moves to New Night for Final Season

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker Epically Shuts Down a "Disgraceful" Report About Her Marriage to Matthew Broderick

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

A Boss Gig, a New Home and Starting a Family: Inside Kaley Cuoco's Big Next Steps

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.