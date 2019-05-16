A Boss Gig, a New Home and Starting a Family: Inside Kaley Cuoco's Big Next Steps

And with that ending behind her, it's up to her to dream up a new beginning in her real life.

Parts of her next chapter have already been written, with the founder of Yes, Norman Productions lining up her next projects well ahead of the CBS sitcom's finale tonight. Along with voicing the titular role in DC Universe's Harley Quinn animated series, she's producing and starring in The Flight Attendant, having optioned the thriller back in 2017.

At home, she's going full clean slate, putting the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom Tarzana, Calif. villa she "fell in love with" and purchased from Khloe Kardashian back in 2014 on the market, hopeful that another buyer will appreciate the master bedroom's three walk-in closets and the equestrian print Hermés wallpaper she chose for her breakfast nook. And as she searches for a new residence to hang the robot photos she lifted from The Big Bang Theory's living room set ("I'm so used to looking at them, that I wanted them to be in my home," she explained to E! News of her choice) she and Karl Cook, her husband of nearly a year, are contemplating some other big decisions.