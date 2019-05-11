How Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Formed One of Hollywood's Most Enduring Romances

Sometimes it can be hard to argue that such a thing as fate doesn't exist.

Consider the case of Elsa Pataky's tattoos. There are dozens of them taking up residence on her 5-foot-3 frame, many of which are instantly understandable. There's the "C" initial on the fourth finger of her left hand that husband Chris Hemsworth inked himself last year (she branded him with an "E" in the same spot) and symbols that represent her various family members on her forearm. And back in 2017 she and two friends (including Matt Damon's wife Luciana Barroso) each got a set of three dots on their pinkies to solidify their bestie status.

But it's the diminutive Thor symbol near her right shoulder that is perhaps the most interesting. The native of Madrid had it done when she was just 15 because she thought the marking looked interesting and she found the Norse god's legend to be "so beautiful," as she put it in Vogue Australia's May 2018 issue.

There was really no way to know that some two decades later she'd find herself married to an Australian brawn of a man ready made to bring the hammer-wielding god to life on the big screen.

"Yes, it's about Thor and I ended up marrying who plays Thor!" she admitted to the mag. "It is shocking how things in life [turn out]."