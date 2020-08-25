Elsa Pataky Says Her Marriage to Chris Hemsworth Is "Not Easy"

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are not the "perfect couple."
While the superstars make fans smile with their adorable family photos on social media, their relationship is far from easy. As Pataky explained in a new interview with Australia's Body + Soul, she and the Thor actor have been through many highs and lows together over the years. "It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," the 44-year-old actress said. "No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship."
Pataky and Hemsworth, who are parents to 8-year-old daughter India Rose and 6-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan, will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary in December.
"I think a relationship is constant work," Pataky told the outlet. "It's not easy." However, as Pataky noted, the couple is stronger after a decade together, adding, "I always try to see the positives of things."
In her chat with the outlet, Pataky also discussed her and Hemworth's shared passion for staying active. "[Chris and I] love to do sports, eat healthy and move our bodies," she said. "We've got the kids into surfing. Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horseriding with me since she was two-and-a-half."
The active star also recalled having to "slow down" during her pregnancies and said she wasn't able to exercise as much as she wanted. "I remember feeling a bit lost when I had India," Pataky shared. "I thought my life was going to be the same [when I had kids] and I would keep working. But I couldn't. Chris would come home and say, 'How was your day?' And I didn't feel proud to say: 'I'm just a mum.' But you should. Because it's the hardest but greatest job in the world."
Now, it's all about balance for the family of five. "I really liked being with the kids," she told the outlet. "I wanted to take them to school and pick them up every day. I just love that moment. I didn't grow up with my parents [around] and I missed that so much, so I wanted to give that to my kids."
And when it comes to taking on new projects, family comes first. "I love acting, but having balance is important to me," Pataky explained. "So, if something comes along that fits into my life and lets me work close to home, then I'm happy to do it."