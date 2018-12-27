Chris Hemsworth Gives Intimate Look at His Life in Byron Bay

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 5:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Hemsworth, Byron Bay

Instagram

Chris Hemsworth is all about coastal living.

When he's not filming, the 35-year-old actor spends most of his time with his family in Australia's Byron Bay. And now, he's giving fans an inside look at what his day-to-day life is like in Northern New South Wales.

In partnership with Instagram, the Thor star shared an self-shot IGTV video of a day in his life, from morning swims to training at the gym to enjoying a seafood cookout with wife Elsa Pataky and friends.

"I'm excited to bring you a little closer into my world today, from swimming the beaches of my hometown in Byron Bay, to the workouts that help keep me centered," Hemsworth said in a statement, adding that Byron is "one of the most beautiful places I've ever been. The surf is amazing, and there is a huge awareness about healthy living and environmental conservation."

Read

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Are Obsessed With This TV Series (But Sometimes 'Netflix Cheat')

Hemsworth and Pataky relocated to Byron Bay from Los Angeles in 2014, seeking a more private life for their children: daughter India, 6, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, 4.

 "We couldn't take it anymore," Pataky told News.com.au last year. "In LA, my kids had a camera in front of them all the time…I really wanted to be in a place where I'm out of reach to the media…and in Byron we just feel like locals."

Last week, Instagram revealed the Phillip Island-raised star's account was Australia's "most-loved" on the social media platform in 2018. Nipping at his heels for the top accounts were Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Ruby Rose and Miranda Kerr.  

Chris Hemsworth, Byron Bay

Instagram

Hemsworth also took out the top spot for the most-loved 2018 post, a sweet August birthday photo with his wife that featured a very cheeky caption and racked up more than 3.5 million likes.

But little brother Liam Hemsworth came a close second for a glam shot with his now-wife Miley Cyrus at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that earned 2.6 million likes.

Chris spent time in the US this week to attend Liam and Miley's top-secret wedding on Dec. 23 in their Franklin, Tennessee home.

"A lavish ceremony wasn't important to Miley or Liam, all that mattered was that their families could be there," a source told E! News. "The Cyrus and the Hemsworth families love each other and get along so well. Both families are thrilled Miley and Liam have finally made it official."

Read

Chris Hemsworth and a Friend Picked Up a Hitchhiker and It Went Surprisingly Well

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories , Chris Hemsworth , Instagram , Elsa Pataky

Trending Stories

Latest News
Iggy Azalea, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Iggy Azalea Defends Finishing Concert as Backup Dancer Suffers a Seizure Mid-Song

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

5 Details You May Have Missed From Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding

Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, The Voice

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Through the Years: From Childhood to Wedding Day Father-Daughter Moments

Kelsey Berreth

Missing Colorado Mom Mystery Solved? The Most Shocking Details That Led to Her Fiancé's Arrest

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Jon and Rachel Take Us Behind the Scenes of Their Romantic Reunion

Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu Enjoy a Cozy Stroll in Paris

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Top-Secret Wedding

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.