Chris Hemsworth Gives Intimate Look at His Life in Byron Bay

Chris Hemsworth is all about coastal living.

When he's not filming, the 35-year-old actor spends most of his time with his family in Australia's Byron Bay. And now, he's giving fans an inside look at what his day-to-day life is like in Northern New South Wales.

In partnership with Instagram, the Thor star shared an self-shot IGTV video of a day in his life, from morning swims to training at the gym to enjoying a seafood cookout with wife Elsa Pataky and friends.

"I'm excited to bring you a little closer into my world today, from swimming the beaches of my hometown in Byron Bay, to the workouts that help keep me centered," Hemsworth said in a statement, adding that Byron is "one of the most beautiful places I've ever been. The surf is amazing, and there is a huge awareness about healthy living and environmental conservation."