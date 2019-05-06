Rihanna Officially Crowns Anna Wintour as "Best Dressed" at the 2019 Met Gala

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Mon., May. 6, 2019 6:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anna Wintour, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Rihanna is tipping her hat to Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Rihanna, who is arguably one of the queens of Met Gala fashion, has officially dubbed Wintour as "best dressed" at the 2019 Met Gala. The Fenty designer presented Wintour with the honors in a tweet on Monday.

Wintour was the first to arrive at the Metropolitan Museum for Art for tonight's big event, which was themed "Camp: Notes on Fashion." She wore a beautiful pink sequined couture Chanel gown that also featured a pink and purple feather cape.

Wintour ran the show this year with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele and teamed up with Harry Styles, Lady Gaga and Serena Williamsas co-chairs for the big event. RiRi held the honors last year for "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

The famed fashion journalist won more than just "best dressed" for the night. She should also be crowned with "best reaction to Lady Gaga's dramatic entrance."

Photos

2019 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

As the "Poker Face" singer danced, shimmied, posed and strutted her way up and down the Met stairs, Wintour looked on from the top of the steps and flashed a huge smile while wearing her signature large sunglasses.

Wintour stood next to Vogue's West Coast director Lisa Love as well as Wintour's daughter Bee Carrozzini. Carrozzini was even on a FaceTime call at that very moment and showed Gaga's huge presence to whomever she was speaking to on the phone.

Wintour recently talked to Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show about who is on her dream guest list for future met galas.

"I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together," she said on the show. "That would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. The two of them, I want."

Well, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child today, so maybe it's a sign that things were meant to be for the Duchess of Sussex and the Met Gala.

Take a look at the gallery above to see all the looks at the 2019 Met Gala!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Anna Wintour , Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion

Trending Stories

Latest News
Zendaya, 2019 Met Gala, Met Gala

Zendaya Loses Her Glass Slipper in Magical Cinderella Moment at the 2019 Met Gala

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala

You'll Never Guess How Much Kanye West's 2019 Met Gala Look Cost!

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Here's How Kacey Musgraves Pulled Off Her Barbie Blonde Hair at the 2019 Met Gala

Sophie Von Haselberg, Bette Midler, 2019 Met Gala

Bette Midler Gives Us Hocus Pocus Vibes on Met Gala Red Carpet

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, 2019 Met Gala

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make First Appearance as Newlyweds at 2019 Met Gala

Katie Holmes, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Get This Close to Making Red Carpet Debut at 2019 Met Gala

Cardi B, 2019 Met Gala

Cardi B Pulls a Rihanna in Larger-Than-Life Gown at the 2019 Met Gala

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.