Baby Sussex Is Here! Take A Look Back at Prince George's Cutest Photos

by Lena Grossman | Mon., May. 6, 2019 8:30 AM
It's royal baby mania!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Monday, May 6 and the parents couldn't be happier.
"We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses' son weighs 7lbs. 3oz," the Sussex Royal Instagram page said in a statement. "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives."
Baby Sussex, whose name we do not yet know, joins a happy family filled with tons of cousins and lots of royal love. Prince William and Kate Middleton have three kids of their own: Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince LouisNot to mention there's extended family, too, like Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and a number of other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Prince George is the oldest of the bunch at 5-years-old and he's had his fair share of sweet and adorable moments in the royal spotlight, as they all have.
He is, after all, third in line to the throne after his father Prince William and grandfather Prince Charles.
Prince George has stolen our hearts from the moment the Duchess of Cambridge debuted him on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in London after his birth on July 22, 2013.
In honor of Baby Sussex's birth, take a look at some of Prince George's cutest photos in the gallery below.
Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and big brother Prince George kept it casual and candid for their 2018 Christmas card photo, which was taken by Matt Porteous at their home, Anmer Hall.
PA Wire
The prince made a face while at his cousin Princess Eugenie's royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Oct. 12.
Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images
The royals gathered together for a big family photo to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday in November. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could hardly keep a straight face at Prince George's antics!
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Twitter
Prince George flashed a huge grin while celebrating his 5th birthday on July 22, 2018.
Dominic Lipinski/Pool Photo via AP
Prince George looked dapper at the christening of his little brother, Prince Louis.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The royal siblings appeared to have a ball at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
During the 2018 Trooping the Colour, Prince George's cousin Savannah Phillips covered his little mouth.
Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Prince George served as a Page Boy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.
Chris Jackson, Getty Images
Happy fourth birthday, Prince George!
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Prince George visits his little brother Prince Louis for the first time.
Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
For their 2017 Christmas card, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photo of them with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in matching blue ensembles.
Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire
Prince George looked a tad bit nervous on his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in the London
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The little prince arrives with his family to Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Germany and Poland in mid-July 2017, just before his fourth birthday.
Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images
Prince George met former President Barack Obama in 2017.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The little prince looks a bit bored on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte.
Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images
The prince is an adorable page boy at aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews.
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
The prince attends a children's party for military families in Canada with his family.
Stephen Lock - Pool/Getty Images
The prince joins parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and sister Princess Charlotte onboard a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada in October 2016.
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Sporting a white shirt with blue accents, Prince George is joined by his sister, Princess Charlotte, during the the historic event marking the Queen's 90th birthday.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Rocking a set of blue ear protectors, Prince George sits besides his mother in a Squirrel helicopter during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in early July 2016.
Ranald Mackechnie / Kensington Palace
Prince George and his royal family are all smiles in their official family portrait for the country's Royal Mail Stamps.
Kensington Palace
The little prince sits on a rocking chair in front of his parents and President Barack Obama during the U.S. leader and wife Michelle Obama's first meeting with him, during a dinner at Kensington Palace in April 2016. The two had given him the toy for his first birthday.
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
The little dude shows off rosy cheeks as snowflakes fall around him and his precious family.
JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images
Prince George enjoyed his first trip to the snow with mom, dad and little sister Charlotte.
AP Photo/Tim Ireland
The little prince made his Buckingham Palace balcony debut at the event, which celebrated his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's 89th birthday.
PA Images/Sipa USA
George appears in an official palace photo for his third birthday.
Rupert Hartley/REX USA
Prince George takes a stroll with his mom at Beaufort Polo Club.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The royal nanny makes sure George can get a good view through the window of Buckingham Palace.
HRH Duchess of Cambridge
Little George affectionately plants a wet one on his little sister Princess Charlotte's forehead.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Showing her mama bear instincts, Kate Middleton makes sure her son doesn't fall and tumble down the hill.
Rupert Hartley/REX USA
The super duper cute prince sits on the Duchess of Cambridge's lap after watching some polo.
HRH Duchess of Cambridge
The prince holds his baby sister Princess Charlotte in these official palace portraits taken by mother Kate Middleton.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The prince leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of his sister Princess Charlotte.
John Stillwell/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images
A celebration fit for a Prince! Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace for their son's christening.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Duke of Cambridge and his son wave at reporters as they enter St. Mary's Hospital in London, where Kate Middleton had an hour earlier given birth to Princess Charlotte.
John Stillwell/PA Wire
It was a happy first birthday for Prince George as the family visited the Sensational Butterflies exhibition in London.
TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire
The royal baby strikes a handsome pose at Kensington Palace in this official royal family Christmas photo.
The Duchess of Cambridge
The prince makes his way into Westacre Montessori School near his family's home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England in January 2016.
Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images
Prince George arrives at Wellington Military Terminal on the first day of his family's official visit to Australia.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The royal family ended their overseas visit to Austrailia and New Zealand, but it looks like something from down under caught Prince George 's eyes.
James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images
It looks like he's not enjoying his first official overseas trip in New Zealand as he pulls on mom's hair.
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
Prince George arrives in Austrailia for his first official overseas trip.
John Stillwell/Press Association
He's on the move! Prince George takes his first solo steps ahead of his first birthday.
© i-Images, PacificCoastNews.
The royal baby stays close to mum while he watches Prince William and Prince Harry's polo match in London.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince George and Prince William share a sweet father-son moment at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The cute babe shows his excitement as he meets his bilby namesake at the Taronga Zoo.
Getty Images
The adorable tot holds on tight to his mom during a playdate at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.
James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images
The royal baby has some fun with his toy at the Plunkett's Parent's Group in Wellington, New Zealand.
Congrats on the new baby, Meghan and Harry and to the entire royal family!
