The Challenge's Natalie Negrotti Introduces Her ''Beautiful Girlfriend'' on Instagram

Natalie Negrotti is happily taken.

The Challenge and Big Brother star surprised fans on Thursday when she revealed via social media the identity of the person she's been dating for a year and a half. The lucky lady? Well, her name is Stephanie and according to Natalie, they can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together.

"I've tried keeping her out of the spotlight for a year and a half for the most part to protect her, respect her, and take things slow. BUT we are ready to share our love with the world," Natalie wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of the pair kissing.

She continued, "Stephanie is one of the kindest humans I've ever met. She is patient with me, understanding, kind, loving, caring, smart, beautiful, sweet, passionate, peaceful, goal oriented, PATIENT, patient and did I say patient? Lol she is everything I've ever wanted and dreamt of but didn't know existed."