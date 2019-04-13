Donald Glover and Rihanna's Highly-Anticipated Guava Island Film Is Here

Welcome to Guava Island!

Donald Glover's highly-anticipated film, which has been shrouded in secrecy for months, has finally made its debut on Amazon Prime. The just-released movie, directed by Hiro Murai, launched on the streaming platform after midnight. The film was released shortly after Glove took the stage as Childish Gambino at the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Glover first premiered the film, which he stars in alongside Rihanna, on Thursday night at Coachella in Indio, Calif. The movie, which clocks in at just under an hour runtime, is music-driven and also features stars Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie.