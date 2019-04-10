Oprah Winfrey Defends Meghan Markle Amid "Unfair" Treatment

Oprah Winfrey is also not cool with people dissing Meghan Markle.

Throughout her current pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harryhas been the target of unflattering media reports about her alleged "difficult" behavior towards palace staff, her estranged father Thomas Markle and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, which have not been confirmed. She has also come under scrutiny over recent resignations of three of her palace aides. And she has also been the target of numerous racist comments on the royal family's social media accounts, prompting them to crack down against trolls.

Winfrey, who attended Meghan and Harry's 2018 royal wedding and who recently partnered with the Duke of Sussex to produce a mental health documentary, defended the duchess in a CBS This Morning interview that aired on Thursday.

"I think she's being portrayed unfairly," she said about Meghan. "And I feel that if people really knew her, they would know that she is not only everything that we perceive of her as being graceful and dynamic and holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart. I see all the crazy press around her, and I think it's really unfair."