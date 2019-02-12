George Clooney has come to Meghan Markle's defense.

In an interview with Who published this week, the Oscar winner's friendship with the former American star and now Duchess of Sussex came up when he was asked about whether he will be godfather to her first child with Prince Harry. The actor then turned more serious as he remembered recent press on the past actress.

"I do want to say, they're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere. She's been pursued and vilified," he said. "She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that [Princess] Diana was, and it's history repeating itself."