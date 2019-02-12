George Clooney Defends Meghan Markle and Compares Public Scrutiny to Princess Diana's

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Feb. 12, 2019 6:14 AM

George Clooney has come to Meghan Markle's defense. 

In an interview with Who published this week, the Oscar winner's friendship with the former American star and now Duchess of Sussex came up when he was asked about whether he will be godfather to her first child with Prince Harry. The actor then turned more serious as he remembered recent press on the past actress. 

"I do want to say, they're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere. She's been pursued and vilified," he said. "She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that [Princess] Diana was, and it's history repeating itself."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

Clooney referenced a letter published in the press over the weekend, alleged to be written by Markle in August 2018 to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. In the letter, the mother-to-be purportedly expressed her frustrations and heartbreak over his behavior and allegedly inaccurate public comments. E! News has not verified the letter's authenticity. 

 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, 2019 Endeavour Fund Awards

Yui Mok/PA Wire

While his and wife Amal Clooney's relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been kept private, the Hollywood A-listers did attend the royals' May wedding. 

In August 2018, the newlyweds reportedly visited the fellow famous parents at their waterfront villa in Lake Como, Italy. As for taking on godparent duties to their little one, who is due in the spring, the Clooneys are busy on diaper duty of their own.

"I'm the father of twins, I have enough s--t to deal with—literally!"the dad to 1-year-old Alexander and Ella joked, according to Who.

