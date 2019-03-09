Meghan Markle to Lose Third Palace Aide in Months

Staff shakeups in the House of Sussex are continuing, as Meghan Markleand Prince Harry count down the days until they welcome their first child.

The pregnant duchess' assistant private secretary and "right hand woman," Amy Pickerill, has handed in her notice of resignation and is set to leave her job after one year. She is the third Kensington Palace aide for Meghan to quit her job over the past few months.

Pickernill, who has been helping Meghan adjust to royal life and has also helped her organize charity projects, is leaving on good terms with the duchess and is set to remain until after she has given birth to her and Harry's first child this spring.

"Amy will be leaving but has agreed to stay on to help following the birth of the baby," a source told NBC News. "She and Meghan are very close and it's all very amicable. She has been with her since she moved from Canada and she will remain as a personal adviser to her in the long term."

Kensington Palace has not commented on her upcoming departure.