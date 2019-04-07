Carrie Underwood Makes First Red Carpet Appearance at 2019 ACM Awards Since Giving Birth to Baby No. 2

The 36-year-old has also been open about postpartum life and what it's been like "bouncing back" after giving birth.

On March 19, Underwood posted a selfie after working out and wrote about how she was feeling in the caption. "I'm going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I've been pretty hard on myself lately," she admitted. "I go into the gym and I can't run as fast or as far. I can't lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

She wrote a bit about how her body had been "a perfect home for Jacob" and her body didn't feel like her own. "And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk," she said.

She added later, "As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can't. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal."

Underwood concluded, "I'm going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I'm always working towards my goals, one day I'll reach them. I'm going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!"