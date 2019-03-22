Congratulations are in order for Mike Fisher!

The NHL star who was born in Peterborough, Ontario, revealed on Instagram Stories this week that he's officially a citizen of the United States.

"Big day," he captioned his photo while posing in what appeared to be a courtroom. "I'm officially American."

Mike's naturalization ceremony comes after the athlete shared some news on the home front. As it turns out, he's now the proud owner of a horse too.

"Ever since I was a kid I've always wanted horses," he wrote on Instagram. "Today I got my first! Bojangles is finally home! He'll have a dancing partner in a couple days."