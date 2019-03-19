Carrie Underwood Gets Real About "Bouncing Back" After Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 19, 2019 11:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Carrie Underwood

Instagram

Carrie Underwood has and always will be "The Champion."

Close to two months after welcoming her second child with husband Mike Fisher, the American Idol winner is opening up about her body and how she feels physically.

"I'm going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I've been pretty hard on myself lately. I go into the gym and I can't run as fast or as far," she shared on Instagram with her 8.4 million followers. "I can't lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can."

She continued, "As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk."

Photos

Sweatin' With the Stars

As Carrie prepares for red carpets such as the ACM Awards or her upcoming tour with Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, she is focusing on what her body "can do" instead of "what it can't."

"I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I'm going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I'm always working towards my goals, one day I'll reach them," she wrote while posing in her CALIA by Carrie fitness apparel. "I'm going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do! #bodyafterbaby #fitmom #healthy #staythepath @caliabycarrie."

The candid post immediately got a positive reaction from fans including a few familiar faces.

Country singers Jana Kramer, Maren Morris, Hillary Scott and Kelsea Ballerini were quick to "like" the post while Carly Pearce commented, "Love your truth @CarrieUnderwood!!! So Inspiring."

Ultimately, life is pretty darn sweet for the country music singer who remains grateful for a successful career, loving husband and two great kids.

As for how she balances it all, it's safe to say everyday is an adventure.

"Ask for help. Accepting help is hard for me, but I'm learning," she previously shared with Redbook. "Sometimes I feel guilty that this is my son's life: We live on a bus and we're in a hotel room and sometimes we're in the middle of nowhere and it's not so great. It's not all glamorous."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Body , Health , Fitness , Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jonathan Van Ness

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale Pack on PDA After Movie Premiere

Tom Ford, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Tom Ford to Succeed Diane Von Furstenberg as CFDA Chairman

Denise Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

How Denise Richards Quickly Became a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills MVP

Cardi B, Kulture, Offset

Offset Shares the Cutest Video of Cardi B Gushing Over Daughter Kulture

Wendy Williams Admits to Secret Stay at Sober House

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, New Zealand House Visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pay Tribute to New Zealand Shooting Victims

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.