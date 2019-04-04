Zayn Malik Claps Back at Gigi Hadid Haters: ''Leave Her the F—k Alone''

Zayn Malik has a message for Gigi Hadid haters, and it's loud and clear.

"My tweet was not about @GigiHadid so leave her the f--k alone," the former One Direction band member writes on Twitter. "She is the most amazing woman I've ever known."

He continues, "And [she] does nothing but love and support me when lord knows I don't deserve it." The 26-year-old star blasts Hadid's haters even more by saying, "If you know nothing shut your f--king mouth."

Noted!

For those not following the "Like I Would" singer on social media, he shared a cryptic tweet on April 3 that raised many eyebrows.

"How about you all go f--k yourselves with your irrelevant bulls--t," he captioned his post. Naturally, many assumed Malik was talking about the 23-year-old supermodel. Especially after several publications reported Hadid was allegedly dating Selena Gomez's ex-boyfriend, Samuel Krost.

However, the fashion model was quick to shut down those rumors.