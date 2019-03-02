Zayn Malik Confuses Fans With Gigi Hadid Love Tweet

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 2, 2019 8:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Splash News

What's going on between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

The on-again, off-again couple had stirred split speculation in recently months and a source told E! News in January that the 26-year-old singer and 24-year-old model "have been spending apart since early November." But on Saturday, Malik posted a rare personal tweet to Hadid, writing, "@GiGiHadid love you."

The post, which has been liked tens of thousands of times, has left many fans confused, given their history and recent rumors.

"R u hacked??" tweeted user @bradyna1996.

"Wait i thought zayn and gigi broke up wtf is happening then," tweeted user @louisasalarrie.

Photos

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Cutest Moments

Zayn Malik, Tweet, Gigi Hadid

Twitter/ Zayn Malik

"Confused dot com," wrote user @zlorious.

Despite the curious tweet, Malik still does not follow Hadid on Instagram.

But the two have always been largely private about their relationship, especially Malik, who is notoriously private in general.

When asked about him and Hadid, he told GQ in July, "We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Zayn Malik , Gigi Hadid , Couples , Breakups , Rumors , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Julianne Hough

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

Inside Nikki Bella's Romantic Date Night With Dancing With the Stars' Artem Chignvintsev

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Watch Travis Scott Take an Adorable Phone Call From Kylie Jenner on Carpool Karaoke

Travis Scott Strongly Denies Cheating on Kylie Jenner

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Star Sightings: An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala

Ariana Grande Spotted With Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean

Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.