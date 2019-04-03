Watch Joaquin Phoenix Transform Into the Famous Villain in First Joker Trailer

Warner Bros. dropped its first teaser trailer for Joker on Wednesday—giving fans a sneak peek at Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the iconic villain.

Movie lovers have been anxiously awaiting the teaser, especially after the studio released a chilling poster for the film on Tuesday. Todd Phillips, the director of the film, also gave fans a glimpse of the trailer a day early at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Joker tells the origin story of the famous Gotham character. However, this was likely easier said than done, especially since Phillips said Arthur, the man who turns into the Joker, doesn't have much of a background.

"When the marketing department at Warners asked me the other day to describe the movie, I said 'I can't,'" he told CinemaCon attendees, per The Hollywood Reporter. "They said at least tell us the genre, and I thought about it for a minute and said, 'It's a tragedy.'"