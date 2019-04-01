Anna Faris Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Chris Pratt After Divorce

Life after divorce doesn't have to be nasty.

Just ask Anna Faris and Chris Pratt who have remained friendly exes and continue to put co-parenting first and foremost.

But when appearing on PodcastOne's Divorce Sucks! podcast, attorney Laura Wasser couldn't help but wonder how the famous pair has remained such a close family under the spotlight.

"We are so good and respectful towards each other," Anna shared. "And I think that there is so much kindness and love."

The actress continued, "It is very difficult to be completely separate from somebody you have spent so much emotional investment with. I had two 10-year relationships back to back so how do you emotionally leave that person behind?"