Wendy Williams Acknowledges Her "Long Week" in Final Show Before Hiatus

Wendy Williams has never been more excited for a Friday.

After experiencing a week full of headlines, the daytime television host may have inadvertently referenced the chatter during today's all new episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

During her popular segment "Hot Topics," Wendy was speculating as to whether or not Jussie Smollett would attend the 2019 NAACP Image Awards this weekend in Los Angeles.

"He loves the camera and he loves to pose," she shared. "Jussie was nominated for Best Supporting Actor and he was spotted at LAX."

But after tasting a throat lozenge, Wendy quickly took it out of her mouth and said, "long week" before placing it into coffee cup. Oh, we feel you girl.