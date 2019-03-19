Tearful Wendy Williams Reveals She's Living in a Sober House

Wendy Williams has revealed that she's been living in a sober house.

The 54-year-old talk show host opened up to her viewers on Tuesday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show. She told her fans that she wanted to be truthful and share her story with them.

"So, you know me for being a very truthful and open person, and I've got more to the story for you," Williams said during her show as she held back tears. "You know, Kevin, Kevin and I have the Hunter Foundation for the good of the people, and we recently launched our 888-5Hunter number for those of you caught up in the struggle of addiction."

"Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house," Williams continued. "When you see me come to work, glammed up, right after the show I go across the street, I do my Pilates. I told you, two hours a day or like to take care of my body. And you know I've had a struggle with cocaine in my past. And I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don't know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped."