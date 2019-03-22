All Grown Up: How Amy Schumer Fit Pregnancy and Married Life Right Inside Her Wheelhouse

Schumer touches on politics (including how she was detained last year while protesting Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation) and the #MeToo movement in Growing, which she filmed in December at the Chicago Theatre, and her usual brand of self-deprecation is out in full force. But the big headline has been her revelation that her husband has autism spectrum disorder—and that some of the ways in which that manifests are the qualities she loves most about him. (The inability to lie to her is definitely a plus, though not being able to lie for her has its downside.)

That very personal reveal might sound shocking at first, even for her, not to mention there was the initial reaction of "wait, is she being serious?" But the overwhelming response, most importantly from those who have a loved one on the spectrum, work with them or are on the spectrum themselves, has been positive—in that, the more anecdotes serving to destigmatize what that condition means, the merrier.

"When she talks about her husband's brain 'being a little different than mine'—my husband said that the first day he met me," Chicagoan Jennifer Karum, who is on the spectrum, told the Chicago Tribune in response to Schumer's special.

"He said, 'You know, when we first sat down and had lunch, you were an open book. You told me everything.' And I was like, 'Oh God, I'm sorry.' And he's like, 'No, I appreciated it.'"

Said Julie Tracy, co-founder of Urban Autism Solutions, "It's a great thing. I think it can only increase awareness. I think it might increase empathy and just the ability to recognize that others might be struggling with things that [you're] not struggling with."