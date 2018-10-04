Amy Schumer Detained While Protesting Brett Kavanaugh: Reports

Amy Schumer was detained on Thursday while taking part in a protest against Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court, reports said.

The Trainwreck actress and comedienne had joined scores of demonstrators at the #CancelKavanagh event at Capitol Hill, which took place a day before the Senate will start voting on whether or not to confirm Republican President Donald Trump's pick. The protest also came hours after the FBI sent the Senate Judiciary Committee a report following its week-long investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct against the judge, which he has denied. Democrats have slammed the probe as not being comprehensive enough.

CNN aired footage of Thursday's protest, showing Schumer and several other women, including fellow star Emily Ratajkowski, standing against an outside wall as a few police officers stand in front of them. The cable network's reporter said Schumer was seen "being arrested." MSNBC also aired similar footage, saying in a tweet that Schumer "was detained with other anti-Kavanaugh protesters at the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill."