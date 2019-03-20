Ramona Singer Apologizes to Bethenny Frankel for the ''Thoughtless Comments'' She Made About Dennis Shields

Ramona Singer is sending a heartfelt apology to Bethenny Frankel after making "thoughtless comments" about the 48-year-old star's late boyfriend Dennis Shields.

Ahead of tonight's Real Housewives of New York episode, the 62-year-old reality TV personality feels deep regret and remorse for saying Shields "was on drugs" before he passed away of an apparent drug overdose last August.

In the trailer for the latest season of the reality series, Singer is captured telling the other cast members, "How smart can Dennis be? I mean, he was on drugs." According to People, this scene was filmed three weeks prior to Shields' death.

Now, Ramona is feeling profoundly sorry and regretful of what she said.

"I cringed when I saw what I said about Dennis in tonight's episode," the RHONY star writes on her Instagram Story. "It definitely wasn't one of my finer moments."

Adding, "I respected and liked him very much and I sincerely apologize to his family and Bethenny for my thoughtless comments."