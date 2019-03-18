Bethenny Frankel is remembering ex-boyfriend Dennis Shields seven months after his death.

Time may heal all wounds, but the Real Housewives of New York City star will never forget the love she shared with her former boyfriend. On Monday afternoon, she took to Twitter to describe the "tricky business" that is the mourning process. "It's like the weather," the businesswoman explains. "There can be weeks & weeks of sunshine then one day you get whacked with a storm."

Her candid tweet comes after Billions creator Brian Koppelman dedicated the Sunday episode of the show to his dear friend and "brother," Shields. A title card at the end of the episode read, "In Memory of Dennis Shields."

This was brought to Bethenny's attention on Twitter by a devoted fan, who was touched by the tribute to the late businessman. Bethenny explained the connection to the Showtime program and added, "He really is missed and touched so many people's lives."