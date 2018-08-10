Bethenny Frankel's On-Again, Off-Again Boyfriend Dennis Shields Found Dead in Trump Tower

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Aug. 10, 2018 11:22 AM

Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

Dennis Shields, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel, was found dead at his Trump Tower apartment in New York on Friday.

Frankel has not commented on the 51-year-old's death. The Office of Chief Medical Examiner of the City of New York spokesperson told E! News that police were called to Shields' apartment on Friday morning and discovered Shields unconscious. Emergency medical service workers later pronounced him dead. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

According to the New York Post and TMZ, Shields had suffered an apparent overdose. The outlets reported that his assistant had administered Narcan, used to reverse opioid overdoses, but was unable to revive him.

A New York Police Department spokesperson told People that "preliminarily," they are investigating the death "as a possible overdose."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Frankel, who has a daughter from a past marriage, and Shields, CEO of the pre-settlement funding company LawCash, have known each other for almost 30 years and dated on and off since late 2015. In January, Frankel said she was single.

In May, she told told Steve Harvey on his talk show, "I've been with someone on and off for years. It's like a partnership where if we're not being teammates and it's not working and one man is down, then the other man is down," according to People.

She did not identify Shields by name.

"We're trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are—and this sounds cold—but a little bit like business," she said. "If both people aren't happy about it but slightly uncomfortable and giving up something or giving in [to] something, it doesn't work. So both partners have to say, 'All right, I'm in it for this.'"

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

