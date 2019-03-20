YouTube Star Shane Dawson Is Engaged to Ryland Adams: See the Proposal Photos

Instagram
Congratulations are in order for Shane Dawson.
The YouTube star is engaged to his longtime love Ryland Adams.
Dawson announced the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday.
"HE SAID YES!!!!!! :,)))))))," he wrote alongside photos from the proposal.
Dawnson popped the question by getting down on both knees and presenting Adams with a sparkly diamond band. His fiancé shared a picture of the new bling on Instagram.
"We're engaged!!" Adams wrote. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I've never been happier in my whole entire life!!"
The day was certainly a special one for the couple as it also marked their three-year anniversary. Before asking for Adams' hand in marriage, Dawson posted a sweet tribute on Instagram.
"Ryland, thank you for making the last 3 years the happiest time of my life," he wrote alongside photos of the duo. "Thank you for sleeping next to me even though I sweat through the sheets. Thank you for making me smile and reminding me how loved I am in real life even when I'm being cancelled online. Thank you for letting me cover you in fake tattoos and wigs for videos and sometimes just for a fun Saturday night. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and reminding me [every day] that I should love myself too. I thank the universe [every day] for bringing you into my life and I can't wait to start a future with you and start every day thinking about how lucky I am. I love you more than I can ever even explain in words. -Shane :,)."
Adams also had a few sweet words for his main man.
"3 years today with my best friend," he wrote. "I can't believe how our lives have changed, I'm grateful for every second of it! I love you more [every day]."
With more than 21.2 million YouTube subscribers and nearly eight million Twitter followers, Dawson certainly had a lot of fans celebrating the big news.
"THIS IS THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE AHHHHHHHHH!!!!" he wrote on Twitter. "THANK U GUYS FOR ALL THE LOVE MY HEART IS LITERALLY GONNA EXPLODE."
Adams also has almost four million YouTube subscribers and more than one million Twitter followers. So, he likely received tons of well-wishers, as well.
The happy news came just a few days after Dawson took to Twitter to apologize for joking about sexual acts with his cat in a resurfaced 2015 interview.
"So, I'm sorry for what I said about my cat, I'm sorry for what I said about anything or anyone that was offensive, and I'm sorry for being someone who thought being super offensive and shocking all the time was funny," he tweeted, noting his story about the sexual acts was "fake." "I'm sorry for my past. But I'm really to make it right and I feel like without my past I wouldn't be who I am today and I wouldn't be able to grow & spend my energy on things that actually mean something. This has been the best 2 years of my life & it's because I've been able to drop the act & be myself. and I'm sorry for not doing it sooner."
It looks like Dawson is ready to put this past behind him and celebrate a bright future. Congratulations to the happy couple!
