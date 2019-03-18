Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for dick clark productions
Shane Dawson is clearing the air.
The 30-year-ld YouTube star, who has amassed more than 21 million subscribers on the digital platform, spoke out on Sunday about controversial comments he made years ago about his cat. In a resurfaced clip from a 2015 interview on his former podcast, Dawson described a sexual act with his cat. "One time I laid my cat down on her back...I moved her little chicken legs spread open or whatever," he said. Dawson described humping the cat's stomach. "I came all over the cat. It was like my first sexual experience," he said. "I was also like 19."
The remarks have since resurfaced online, spurring the YouTube star to explain that the story was fake.
"I didn't f--k my cat. i didnt cum on my cat. i didnt put my d--k anywhere near my cat. Ive never done anything weird with my cats," he began on Twitter. "I promised myself i wasnt going to make apology videos after last years thing so im just trying to be as short and honest with this as possible."
"Ive apologized many times for all the dumb s--t ive said in videos and podcasts over the years. ive learned my lesson over and over again and im more confident now in my ability to be entertaining by just being myself and not being so shocking for laughs," the star continued.
"That story was fake and was based on a dumb awful sketch idea I had years ago that i never made (THANK GOD) and when the opportunity came up for a funny moment in the podcast I told it as if it was a real story which was DISGUSTING and VERY VERY DUMB," he retorted.
"My goal with the podcast and with my videos years ago was to tell shocking stories that would make people laugh and scream 'OMG NO U DIDNT!!' and think i was 'soooo crazy'. its embarrassing and i f--king hate myself for it," Dawson told fans. "Now that im making stuff i love and im being myself it feels so much better and i finally feel like im putting stuff out into the world that means something. im not saying i hate everything ive made over the years...theres so many things im so proud of. but all of my offensive jokes, over the top stories, and insensitive jokes are something that still haunt me and something I have to be faced with everyday on the internet. and it never gets easier."
As he concluded his social media explanation, Dawson apologized for his offensive comments over the years. "So im sorry for what i said about my cat, im sorry for what i said about anything or anyone that was offensive, and im sorry for being someone who thought being super offensive and shocking all the time was funny. im sorry for my past. but im really to make it right and i feel like without my past i wouldnt be who I am today and i wouldnt be able to grow & spend my energy on things that actually mean something. this has been the best 2 years of my life & its because ive been able to drop the act & be myself. and im sorry for not doing it sooner."