Young and the Restless Star Kristoff St. John's Cause of Death Revealed

More than a month since his untimely passing, Kristoff St. John's cause of death has finally been revealed.

According to online coroner case records, the late Young and The Restless actor's death at his home was ruled an accident and the cause was listed as hypertrophic heart disease.

At the time of his death in early February, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News that police were called for a possible alcohol overdose and found the actor dead in his home in Calif. around 2 p.m. on a Sunday. An autopsy was completed one day later, but the cause of his death was deferred by the Los Angeles County Coroner until an "additional investigation" was finished.

The actor who originated the role of Neil Winters on the long-running soap opera was 52 years old.