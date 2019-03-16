Diane Kruger Showcases Her Abs 4 Months After Giving Birth

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Diane Kruger has got it, and she's flaunting it.
The Welcome to Marwen star showed off her post-baby body on Instagram on Saturday and described why she was so proud to do so. Kruger's photo showed her sitting in a gym on an exercise mat wearing a red bikini top and polka dot pants. Her facial expression made it seem like she had just finished a tough set of some exercise.
"Am I showing off ? F--k yeah. 'cause it's been hard work to get my abs back," she captioned the picture. "I didn't think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age."
The new mom thanked Hannah Bower "for sharing her journey and helping me get motivated."
Kruger explained that she doesn't have a trainer but she's "been committed to get my body back."
The German actress gave a special shout-out to her partner Norman Reedus, too. She wrote that she was working on her body not only for herself, but for her "boo." Except instead of using the word "boo" she used the ghost emoji.
"The female body is AMAZING," Kruger concluded her post.
The 42-year-old and the Walking Dead star welcomed their first child together in November. The two of them have been very secretive about their baby and have only announced that it was a girl, but not her name.
Kruger and Reedus shared the first photo of their daughter on Christmas Eve, although it was just a snapshot of her hand. Since then, Reedus shared photos of her sweet little feet. The parents have been very open, however, about respecting their baby's privacy. In January, Kruger posted a very blurry and zoomed-in paparazzi photo of herself holding their baby and wrote about why the photo was so wrong.
"Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter. These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby," she typed on Instagram. "While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety."
Kruger opened up to E! News in December about her first few weeks of motherhood and how she was adjusting.
"It's already chaotic in the house. I don't think it could get any worse," she quipped. "It's a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It's been a wonderful year."
Kruger said later, "I'm just looking forward to having my own little family and be together and have take-out because I don't think I can step away to cook."
