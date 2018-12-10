It's going to be an unforgettable season for Diane Kruger.

With the holidays getting closer and the release of Welcome to Marwen weeks away, it's safe to say the actress has a full plate on her hands.

But more than a month after welcoming her first child with Norman Reedus, the new mom is ready to open up about her growing family.

"It's already chaotic in the house. I don't think it could get any worse," Diane joked to E! News before her new movie hits theatres. "It's a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It's been a wonderful year."

She added, "I'm just looking forward to having my own little family and be together and have take-out because I don't think I can step away to cook."